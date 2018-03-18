Police say all victims found in bridge collapse

MIAMI, Fla - Police in Miami say they believe they have recovered all the bodies of victims in a catastrophic bridge collapse on a busy highway.





Juan J Sanchez, Miami-Dade police chief, told news media late Saturday night that they had recovered all five bodies of people in vehicles crushed under the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed Thursday. A sixth person died at the hospital.



While police believed all victims had been accounted for, they nevertheless said the search and rescue is continuing.



Three victims were found Saturday morning in two vehicles. A third vehicle was pulled from the debris later in the day, but police did not initially say whether they had found human remains inside.

