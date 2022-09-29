Boil notice, school closures, curfew in place in Lee County following Hurricane Ian

People in Lee County are being instructed to boil water.

The Bail Water Notice was issued after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m.

The School District of Lee County announced it will be closed until next week.

In addition, a curfew is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday in Lee County. Collier County is also under a curfew from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday.

"Collier County is conducting the first push to clear primary arterial roadways throughout the county," Collier County City Government posted on Twitter. "The initial focus is on pathways to hospitals and emergency shelters."

The public can submit requests to clear roadways by emailing roadmaintenance@colliercountyfl.gov.

Lee County says its 911 system is working and it is prioritizing emergencies.

"This is a scary situation, and we understand that. We urge people not to panic. If you can remain safe where you are, our first responder community urges you to stay there," said Roger Desjarlais.

