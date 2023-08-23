Here’s when Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte returns this year

Starbucks has officially announced the return date of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte — and a few new treats to celebrate the fall season.

A Starbucks representative tells Simplemost the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return on Aug. 24 for its 20th year, along with a new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Two fan-favorites, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, will also be back on the menu for a limited time.

If you’ve managed to go this long without trying Starbucks’ PSL, here’s what to expect: The drink blends espresso and steamed milk with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It is then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices and is available hot, iced or blended.

The new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte is similar, but instead takes a traditional chai tea latte up a notch by pairing it with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

For apple fans, the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. The flavors are shaken together, then the drink is topped with oat milk for what Starbucks says is “a smooth and balanced sip that is full of fall flavor.”

The returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is back for the fifth year, starts with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, then is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice.

The other returning drink, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, has layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. The drink, which is available hot, iced and blended, also has a spiced apple drizzle.

Food items include a new Baked Apple Croissant, plus the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop. The new Baked Apple Croissant is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around an apple filling. It is then topped with sugar and baked.

Krispy Kreme launched its pumpkin spice collection on Aug. 7 this year, setting it well ahead in the annual race to launch pumpkin spice coffee and baked goods.

Dunkin’s launched their fall menu last week. It includes the chain’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. For those that like just a hint of pumpkin, Dunkin’ also has a pumpkin swirl, which can be added to any beverage for just a bit of fall flavor.

Are you ready for the long-awaited return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte?

