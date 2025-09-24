Your genetics could dictate how well weight loss drugs work

As GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy become more commonly used to treat obesity, new research is showing that having a certain gene might make it more likely for the drug to be successful.

The Cleveland Clinic published a study that shows variations of a gene known as Neurobeachin could dictate how much weight a person using a GLP-1 would lose.

The study found that those who had a "responsive" genetic score were 82% more likely to have significant weight loss. Those who had a non-responsive genetic score were nearly 50% more likely not to lose weight.

This study could help doctors better treat patients.

“With some additional work and future studies, we could take this score we developed with this gene and combine it with lifestyle factors and other personal factors, maybe other aspects of your genetics, and we can start to tailor the intervention that we use for patients with obesity to make sure that the treatment they receive is most likely to work for them,” Dr. Daniel Rotroff, an assistant professor of medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, said.

Neurobeachin is a gene that helps nerve cells communicate with each other, including managing signals that affect appetite and metabolism. Variations in the gene can change how the body responds to certain medications, which is why Cleveland Clinic researchers found that people with a “responsive” version of Neurobeachin lost more weight on GLP‑1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy than those without it.

The study will be published in the Journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

Currently, GLP-1 drugs to treat obesity and diabetes are injectable, but some companies are testing oral versions of the drug.