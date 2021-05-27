Graffiti at Florida Holocaust Museum being investigated as hate crime, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police detectives are investigating a hate crime after someone spray-painted "The Jews are guilty" with swastikas on the side of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

According to a press release, patrol officers spotted the anti-Semitic graffiti around 4 a.m. on Thursday along the 1st Avenue South side of the museum.

Police say city sanitation workers painted over the graffiti this morning.

St. Petersburg Police

“This act of hatred demonstrates that the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum is more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Gelman, Executive Director of The Florida Holocaust Museum. “We remain committed to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred. Clearly, our society still has a long way to go. The Museum deeply appreciates the responsiveness and professionalism of the St. Petersburg Police Department and its dedicated officers.”

Michael Igel, Chairman of the Board, added: “As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, this attack on the Museum is not just repugnant. It is personal. The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission.”

Congressman Charlie Crist released the following statement on the vandalism.

"This act of antisemitic hate and bigotry on the walls of Florida’s tribute to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust is disgusting and reprehensible. These symbols of hate have no place in our Sunshine City, home to so many Holocaust survivors and their descendants. The perpetrators who committed this crime must be apprehended swiftly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



"I am grateful to the City of St. Petersburg for moving quickly to remove these vile symbols and language on such a sacred place to all of us who value human life and human dignity. This is a painful reminder that we must always stay vigilant against the forces of antisemitism and bigotry, so we may keep our solemn promise: Never Again."

Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the St. Petersburg Police Dept. 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.