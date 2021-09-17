Get A Six-Month Guacamole Subscription Box For Just $39

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A subscription box can be great for trying new things, saving you time or even saving you some serious cash.

You can get subscriptions for everything from children’s books from Amazon to meal delivery services that make your weeknight dinners easier. And now, you can also make sure you never run out of one of the main food groups (or it should be if you ask me): guacamole.

A new subscription box from Wholly Guacamole will ensure you a six-month supply of ready-made refrigerated guac. The six-month supply is defined as four fan-favorite Wholly Guacamole products per month, delivered right to your door. The “Don’t Hit Guac Bottom” box features a combination of different flavor varieties, including classic guacamole, spicy guacamole and chunky guacamole.

A $150 value, it is available for purchase online for $39 beginning at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 16. The box is only around while supplies last, so if you’re up for six months of guacamole made from hand-scooped Hass avocados, you’ll want to purchase it quickly.

If you’re not able to grab a subscription box before they run out, you can find Wholly Guacamole in stores nationwide in a handful of flavors and styles, including mini sizes you can take on the go. They even sell diced avocado for use in smoothies or salads.

Of course, guacamole isn’t all that difficult to put together, so you can always make your own if you’re up for it. Chipotle even shared their guacamole recipe last year. It’s surprisingly simple and calls for just a handful of ingredients: avocados, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapeños and salt.

If you’ll be making your own guac for taco night or a party, you may also want to invest in a Guac-Lock, which keeps your guacamole fresh. It works by minimizing the guacamole’s exposure to air, which is what causes it to turn brown, by squeezing all the air out of the container. The product from Casabella is currently available on Amazon for $19.49.

