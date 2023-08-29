Get a BOGO deal at Firehouse Subs on Labor Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Labor Day weekend is traditionally a great time to enjoy the last official backyard barbecue of the season. But thanks to a BOGO deal, it’s also a good time to hit up Firehouse Subs to score a free meal.

Simply head to your local Firehouse Subs on the holiday and you can get a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and a drink. There is no coupon necessary for the deal, but it is only good for in-restaurant orders — not through online ordering. And it’s available only on Monday, Sept. 4.

Just mention the deal at the register when placing your order. You can order any sub on the menu as your free item, including the chain’s new limited-time Pepperoni Pizza Meatball sub. It has meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese, pepperoni and Italian seasoning.

Don’t have a Firehouse Subs near you? Subway is also offering up a freebie now through Sept. 7.

Select Subway locations are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any footlong sandwich with code FLBOGO. Simply download the Subway app or order from the Subway website and be sure to enter the promo code before placing your order.

The deal includes any sandwich with whatever toppings you choose, but the free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value to the one you are paying for.

If you will be having a Labor Day party, however, you can also save some money on beer thanks to a rebate from Bud Light. Simply pick up a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55, then head to Bud Light’s website now through Sept. 6 and you’ll get $15 back (if you’re in one of 30 states where the rebate is valid).

You’ll also find Labor Day sales this week. AtLowe’s, you can save on everything from grills for your end-of-summer events to kitchen appliances, bonfire pits and more.

