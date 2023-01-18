Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is returning in January to invade Hillsborough Bay.

Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2023 Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the annual fest.

The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Fest kicks off on Saturday, January 28.

Gasparilla Invasion: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This year, the Jose Gasparilla will set sail from the south of Hillsborough Bay and continue north to the Seddon Channel (the area between Davis Island & Harbour Island) before docking at the Tampa Convention Center.

The annual reenactment of Tampa's historic invasion of the Gasparilla Flotilla. The Gasparilla Flotilla, led by Jose Gasparilla and the swashbuckling YMKG pirates, will dock at the Tampa Convention Center, where they've commanded Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the Key to the City to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

With the Key to the City in hand, the Krewe celebrates their victory in a Parade of Pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

The U.S. Coast Guard asks anyone who chooses to take their boat on the water Saturday to keep safety equipment on board and have two ways of emergency communication.

Parking: Parking will be available at the Tampa Convention Center and throughout downtown. Officials recommend attendees arrive early as parking will fill up quickly for the event.

Tickets: Free to Public

Gasparilla Parade: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5 -mile parade route.

Tampa’s original buccaneers make their way down historic Bayshore Boulevard and into downtown Tampa – amidst colorful costumes and festive music. The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will boast 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands, over 50 distinct Krewes and, of course, those infamous YMKG pirates!

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Tickets: Free to Public. Reserved seating is available here.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest

An expanded Pirate Fest in 2023 will feature stages along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, with live entertainment pre and post-parade in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Ashley and Twiggs), and MacDill Park (Ashley and Whiting).

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. DJ/STATION MUSIC

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Shawn Scheller and the Contenders

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. More is More

CURTIS HIXON PARK STAGE

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. DJ / STATION MUSIC

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Caliente Band

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sol Caribe

PARKING

If you need help with parking, the City of Tampa has provided maps on where you can park for the pirate celebration.

ROAD CLOSURES

TRANSPORTATION

TECO Line Streetcar System



Streetcar service is free

Continuous streetcar service from 8:30 a.m.- 2:00 a.m. between Station #2 (Centro Ybor) and Station #10 (Dick Greco Plaza in Downtown Tampa) with Stations #3 and #4 CLOSED from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stations 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 will be closed until 2 p.m. Stations #1 and #11 will be closed all day.



HART Bus Service



An all-day pass is $4, which may be purchased in advance at HART retail outlets or onboard buses on Gasparilla Day with cash (no change provided) or via the Flamingo Fares app. Passengers may also use their monthly bus pass. This fare does not cover City of Tampa parking fees.

For parking in Ybor City, HART will provide FREE bus shuttle service between Channel District/Ybor City and Downtown Tampa (Dick Greco Plaza) continuously from 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For parking at the Port Authority Parking Garage, HART will be providing FREE bus shuttle service to/from Station #10 (Dick Greco Plaza) continuously from 9:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Getting to Downtown Tampa on HART



From University Area: Routes 1*, 5, 6, 9, 12, 400 MetroRapid

From Temple Terrace: Route 6

From Brandon: Routes 8, 360LX*

From West Tampa/Citrus Park: Route 7*

From South Tampa: Routes 19*, 360LX*

From Tampa International: Routes 10*, 30*

Detours

*Routes 1,7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 19, 30, 400 (Metro Rapid) and 360LX will be on detour during the festivities.

WET ZONES

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said adults who are of legal drinking age and choose to drink should do so responsibly and inside designated "wet zones," which are located along the parade route and at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

“During large events like this, our deputies do a great job of displaying discretion. They’re not here to arrest anyone. They’re here to protect everyone. They’re here to protect the crowd," he said. "Please don’t be that girl or that guy who forces them to do their job.”