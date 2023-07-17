Funko Pop is making throwback McNugget Buddies for Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you were a McDonald’s Happy Meal consumer in the late ’80s or early ’90s, chances are you have memories of playing with McNugget Buddies toys.

They were included in Happy Meals year-round and came with costumes you could rearrange. There was a firefighter and police officer, along with a cowboy, a scuba diver and more. The McNugget Buddies often also appeared at Halloween, complete with spooky costumes that turned them into monsters or a three-eyed octopus.

Now, McDonald’s and Funko Pop have teamed up to give us a bit of a throwback with new Halloween McNugget figurines including a ghost, mummy, witch and vampire. While all four are available for pre-order on GameStop’s website, the vampire and mummy are also on Amazon.

MORE: McDonald’s is launching Squishmallow Happy Meals

Priced at $12.99 each, the McNugget Funko Pops are expected to ship Sept. 10 from Amazon and Sept. 18 from GameStop, so you’ll have them in plenty of time for Halloween. You can also get a slight discount if you’re part of the GameStop Pro program.

Want to take a trip down memory lane? No problem — check out this commercial from when they were the McDonald’s Happy Meal toy for October 1996:

This is the second nostalgic Halloween item we’ve gotten from McDonald’s in recent years. The fast-food chain brought back its classic Happy Meal Boo Buckets for a limited time last October.

The Boo Buckets were in restaurants for less than two weeks in 2022. They were inspired by McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin, the original Halloween trio that graced the buckets when they first came out in 1986. While those original buckets were only orange, the new ones were also available in white and green.

Each character also came in three different expressions. So, if you were industrious enough, you could get nine different pails in all. McDonald’s has not said if the buckets will be returning again this year, but they didn’t make the announcement until early October last year, so be on the lookout.

McDonald's

You can also find a handful of non-Halloween McNugget Buddies Funko Pops on Amazon, including a cowboy, rockstar, tennis player and drummer.

Do you remember the McNugget Buddies or original Boo Buckets?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.