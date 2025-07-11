Florida Highway Patrol trooper crashes into motorcycle after chase, FHP says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A motorcyclist is recovering after a car chase ended in a crash with a trooper, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

FHP said on Thursday night, around 10:45 p.m., a trooper in a marked dodge charger tried to stop a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 75, near State Road 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard). But instead, the motorcyclist tried to drive away, according to FHP.

As the motorcyclist exited onto Exit 141, he entered the center median and hit a tree, FHP said. Troopers believe the crash caused the driver to get thrown off the motorcycle; although the motorcycle itself kept going onto SR80. The FHP Dodge Charger then crashed with that motorcycle.

The trooper was not injured, though the 21-year-old motorcyclist was, FHP said. The crash remains under investigation.