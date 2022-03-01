Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Just Got Engaged To His Boyfriend

A star of “The Bachelor” just got engaged, and it didn’t involve him handing a red rose to anyone on national television.

Colton Underwood, who formerly played the title role during a season of the hit ABC dating series, announced that he’s engaged to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown! The 30-year-old told People that he and Brown spent a weekend out of town as part of an extended birthday celebration and left engaged to be married.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood told People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.

Underwood also shared his engagement news on Twitter by posting a photo of the couple smiling while on a walk in the woods.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” he wrote about his soon-to-be husband.

life is going to be fun with you pic.twitter.com/21Kd21u0tS — coltonunderwood.eth (@colton) February 28, 2022

Underwood and Brown went public with their relationship in December 2021 and had already been dating for several months.

“I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first,” he told People that year. “But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love.”

The former NFL player came out as gay in April 2021 during an interview with Robin Roberts.

“I’ve run from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told Roberts at the time. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

His interview aired more than a year after his 2019 run on “The Bachelor,” when he and that season’s winner, Cassie Randolph, chose to stay together as a couple, but not get engaged.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

However, by May 2020, the relationship ended and turned bitter, according to multiple media reports. This time in Underwood’s life is addressed in the Netflix documentary “Coming Out Colton” where he shares his story of coming out and the difficult path he took to get there.

Now, Underwood seems to have found peace with Brown, a 39-year-old political consultant and social media influencer. Brown shared his own excitement about the engagement on social media, as well.

“The only time in my life I’m OK with wasting a bottle of champagne,” Brown captioned an Instagram photo of the couple spraying some bubbly outside to celebrate. “I love you, babe.”

No wedding date has been set, but Underwood told People he’s experiencing a life he never imagined.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he told People. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

