CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man in Clearwater is facing aggravated assault charges after he pulled a machete on a woman who refused to date him, according to arrest records.

Clearwater Police arrested Leonard Thomas, 55, just before 7 p.m. on Friday night.

PINELLAS NEWS | The latest headlines from Pinellas County

Police say Thomas and the victim were arguing when he became angry because she wouldn't date him. Thomas pulled the machete from a sheath on his belt and raised it toward the victim and said "I'll cut you up," according to police.

The victim ran away and called police. After his arrest, Thomas refused to cooperate and yelled obscenities at the responding officers, according to the police.

Thomas was "heavily intoxicated" at the time, according to the report. He was arrested on a $5,000 bond. He remains behind bars.