TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says 50-year-old Marie-Claude Coughlin won the top prize for "$1,000 A Week For Life" Scratch-Off game.

Officials say she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

Coughlin purchased her winning ticket from Wawa, located at 2926 East State Road 60 in Valrico.