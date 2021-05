CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Somebody who bought a Jackpot Triple Play ticket at Publix #1007, 3015 Pine Island Road SW in Cape Coral has won.

According to the Florida Lottery, the person has won $250,000.

If you have the ticket with numbers 04-10-14-18-22-28 it is worth $250,000!

