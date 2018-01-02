Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in North Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- One of three winning tickets in last Tuesday's Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Southwest Florida, providing a nice payout for a North Fort Myers man.

Norman Cook bought his winning ticket at the Sunoco store on Littleton Road, just off N. Cleveland Avenue. The ticket was good for a payout of $64,013.76.

Two other winning tickets in the December 26 drawing were purchased in the Florida panhandle. One was purchased in Havana, just outside of Tallahassee, and the other was purchased in Marianna.