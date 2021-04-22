Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at San Carlos Boulevard Publix in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Somebody who bought a Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket at Publix #1331, 16970 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers is a big winner.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket on Sunday night's Fantasy 5 drawing was purchased at that Publix is worth $104,646.23.

If you have the ticket with numbers 06-11-12-13-14 you hit the jackpot.

The Florida Lottery will hold official FANTASY 5® drawings in which five out of 36 numbers will be drawn at random. If your five numbers match the five winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, you win the FANTASY 5 top prize. Match two, three or four of the winning numbers to win other cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket.

