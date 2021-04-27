Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at 7 Eleven in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Somebody who bought a Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket at 1554 7-Eleven on 4831 East Tamiami Trail in Naples is a winner!

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket on Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing was purchased at that 7-Eleven is worth $191,724.46.

If you have the ticket with numbers 13-16-29-34-36 you hit the jackpot.

The Florida Lottery will hold official FANTASY 5® drawings in which five out of 36 numbers will be drawn at random. If your five numbers match the five winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, you win the FANTASY 5 top prize. Match two, three, or four of the winning numbers to win other cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket.

