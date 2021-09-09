Winning Fantasy 5 ticket from March still unclaimed, due to expire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $89,175.06 remains unclaimed.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, September 10, 2021, at midnight ET.

The winning numbers for the March 14, 2021, drawing were:

4 – 5 – 8 – 25 – 30

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Publix, located at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the March 14 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com [flalottery.com].

