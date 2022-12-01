Watch Now
Two players win $3 Million in scratch-off games

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 01, 2022
The Florida Lottery announces that Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, claimed $1 million and $2 million in prizes from the Monopoly Doubler Family of Scratch-Off games at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

Amela Agic chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4600 Summerlin Road in Fort Myers.

Laura Frisone chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.00.
She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1089 North Collier Boulevard in Marco Island.

