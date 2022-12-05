Two people win $1 million each playing lottery scratch-off game

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Wesley Sanek and Michael Murray of Ft. Myers each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game.

Sanek chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1981 North Tamiami Trail in Naples.

Murray also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Bruno’s Food Store, located at 15600 McGregor Boulevard in Ft. Myers.