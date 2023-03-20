The Florida Lottery unveils new midday draw

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery unveiled a new midday draw along with a new logo for the FANTASY 5 Draw.

It offers players two daily chances to play and win.

The Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery says the new logo is part of the Lottery's ongoing efforts to modernize its brand and appeal to a broader audience.

The new midday drawing will be held daily at 1:05 p.m., ET. Midday FANTASY 5 ticket sales close 20 minutes prior to the drawing, at 12:45 p.m., ET. Tickets purchased after the cut-off time will be for the next available draw.

In addition, players have an opportunity to participate in two limited-time, instant-win promotions for a chance to win $25 cash coupons and BOGO instant-win coupons. During the promotional period, more than 1 million instant-win and BOGO coupons will be awarded. For promotional dates and hours, click here.

FANTASY 5 allows players to select five numbers from a field of 36, for the chance to win top prizes of approximately $100,000! The game will now be drawn twice daily, seven days a week. Since its launch in 1989, FANTASY 5 has generated over $3.87 billion in contributions for education statewide. Since then, nearly 1 billion FANTASY 5 winners have won more than $5 billion in prizes.

