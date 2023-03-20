The Florida Lottery unveils new midday draw

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery unveiled a new midday draw along with a new logo for the FANTASY 5 Draw.
It offers players two daily chances to play and win.
The Florida Lottery says the new logo is part of the Lottery's ongoing efforts to modernize its brand and appeal to a broader audience.
The new midday drawing will be held daily at 1:05 p.m., ET. Midday FANTASY 5 ticket sales close 20 minutes prior to the drawing, at 12:45 p.m., ET. Tickets purchased after the cut-off time will be for the next available draw.
In addition, players have an opportunity to participate in two limited-time, instant-win promotions for a chance to win $25 cash coupons and BOGO instant-win coupons. During the promotional period, more than 1 million instant-win and BOGO coupons will be awarded. For promotional dates and hours, click here.
FANTASY 5 allows players to select five numbers from a field of 36, for the chance to win top prizes of approximately $100,000! The game will now be drawn twice daily, seven days a week. Since its launch in 1989, FANTASY 5 has generated over $3.87 billion in contributions for education statewide. Since then, nearly 1 billion FANTASY 5 winners have won more than $5 billion in prizes.