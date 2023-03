TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman from Seminole County is a millionaire after winning the lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced that Annette Hagmann, 68, of Altamonte Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game .

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Officials say Hagmann purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1140 South County Road 427 in Longwood.