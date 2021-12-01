Scholarship recipient wins $5 million with scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Clark told the Lottery that she wants to continue pursuing a career in nursing. “I feel like I’ve won the Florida Lottery twice now,” she said. “The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I’ve won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle.”

Clark purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1515 North Main Street in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, launched in September 2019, features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.