Power Ball jackpot at $625 million

TALLAHASSEE — The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to an estimated $625 million.

The jackpot has rolled 33 times since August 6, 2022.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $299.8 million. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Power Ball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

Players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state for the chance to win.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Monday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since a winning ticket was purchased on Jan. 20, 2021, in Maryland. That jackpot paid out $731 million.

Powerball drawings are held Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

