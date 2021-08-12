Watch
Port Charlotte man wins $15 million top prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-off
Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:47:30-04

A Port Charlotte man, Adam Charlton, 48, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Charlton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.

The winning ticket from Publix, located at 3941 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

