Palm Beach County man wins $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Stephen Munoz Espinoza of Delray Beach won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Munoz Espinoza shared with lottery officials that the big win was still hard to believe.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can’t believe I won a million dollars!”

Espinoza and his wife shared they plan to buy a home for their family.

Munoz Espinoza purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 555 Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach.

