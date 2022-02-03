Naples woman one of two 'Fastest Road' scratch-off winners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Naples woman is one of two people to have been named the most recent winners of the Florida Lottery's "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game.

19-year-old Yadira Mendez Rodriguez, won the top prize on her ticket, as did Roberta Montgomery, 66, of Gainesville.

Mendez Rodriguez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. She purchased her winning ticket from Shell Trade Center, located at 2493 Trade Center Way in Naples.

Montgomery also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment. She purchased her winning ticket from Food Max Food Store, located at 404 South Main Street in Gainesville.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

