Naples man wins trip to the Cayman Islands from final Trucks, Bucks and Trips Promotional drawing

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced the winners from the final drawing in the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion! One of the winners from the final drawing is Billy Hassett from Naples.

Hassett won a VIP getaway trip for two to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey!

There were 40 third prize winners that are each $1,000 richer! Complete list of winners!

The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off game launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000!

