TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Cheryl Furnia of Fernandina Beach won $1 million from the Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Furnia purchased her winning ticket from Flash Foods, located at 925-A South 14th Street in Fernandina Beach. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Lottery officials say she chose to get her winnings as a one-time payment of $710,000.00.