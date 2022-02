TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Johnny Evans, 51, claimed $1 million from the “THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000”, game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Evans was at a 7-Eleven H, located at 4547 Sunray Drive in Holiday when he purchased his winning ticket.

The cashier at the 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus for being the retailer to sell the Scratch-Off ticket.

Evans is said to receive his winnings as a one-time-lump-sum payment that amounts to $790,000.00.