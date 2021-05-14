Lehigh Acres man wins $500 thousand top prize just before his birthday

NAPLES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man claimed a $500,000 top prize from the MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game.

Rainey Adams, 56, purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 16769 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

He won the game just two weeks before his 57th birthday.

Players can win up to $500,000 by playing the $5 MONEY MULTIPLIER game! This ticket features more than $48 million in total cash prizes and gives players an extra chance to win by matching the prize amounts in the Money Bonus Boxes. The overall odds are 1-in-4.04.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.