A Cape Coral woman struck it lucky on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket this week.

Jenny Marotzke won a $1 million payout from a "500x the Cash" scratch-off game ticket.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000, according to lottery officials.

The lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Publix at 1631 Del Prado Boulevard South.