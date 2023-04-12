Watch Now
Hillsborough County man wins $1 million prize

Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 12, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced a Tampa man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The lottery says that Timothy Lowery claimed the  $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Cashword Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. 

He chose to his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Lowery purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 27866 State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel.

The $20game, $5,000,000 Cashword, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.91. 

  

