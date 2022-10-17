Fort Myers player wins share of $494M Mega Millions jackpot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that one of two Mega Millions jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing was purchased in Fort Myers.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2980 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The October 14, 2022 winning numbers were 09 – 22 – 26 – 41 – 44 and the Mega Ball was 19.

The 7-Eleven ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball from Friday night’s drawing to claim a share of the $494 million overall jackpot.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The other jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California.

Florida Mega Millions winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. However, to elect the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option (in the amount of $123.95 million) the claim must be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date.

