Florida man wins $21.25 million from Florida Lottery Quick Pick

Photo credit: Meredyth Hope Norrman
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 22, 2021
The Florida Lottery announces that a Florida man from Orlando claimed the $21.25 million FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from the drawing held on July 14, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Jose Calderon, 55, of Orlando, travelled to Tallahassee accompanied by his family. “My parents have worked hard their entire lives,” Calderon’s daughter shared. “This win will allow them to slow down and really enjoy everything life has to offer.”

He decided to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $16,473,377.39.

The next FLORIDA LOTTO drawing will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $1.75 million jackpot.

