Florida man pockets $281 million for winning Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A 20-year-old central Florida man has claimed the $451 million jackpot from the January 5th lottery drawing.

Shane Missler of Port Richey, the managing member of Secret 007, LLC, chose to receive his jackpot in a one-time lump sum payment of $281,874,999.00.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” says Missler.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won, according to the Florida Lottery. He said he just had “a feeling” that he might. After realizing he had won, the first call he made was to his brother. Then, he shared the news with his father over coffee the next morning.