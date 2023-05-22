Florida Lottery unveils four new scratch-off games this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery (Lottery) is debuting four new scratch-off games this week.

Lottery unveiled the games on Monday that include Fire and Dice, Fast $200s, Monopoly Secret Vault, and Triple Golden Cherries.

The new games range in price from $1 to $5 and feature more than $145 million in cash prizes.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

For $5, the Triple Golden Cherries scratch-off game comes packed with more than $77.8 million in total cash prizes and over 6 million winning tickets! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.64.

Win up to $100,000 instantly with the new Monopoly Secret Vault scratch-off game! With more than $41.2 million in cash prizes, this new game won’t stay a secret for long! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Fast $200s offers players an easy way to win $50,000 instantly for just $2! Additionally, this game features over 3 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-4.38.

For $1, Fire and Dice give players six chances to win up to $5,000 instantly with the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.96.