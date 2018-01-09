FORT MYERS, Fla. - Big winners from Florida and New Hampshire seem to be slow to collect their life-changing earnings.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Port Richey, Florida, has yet to be claimed. The winnings? $450 million.

Similarly, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Nobody has yet stepped forward to claim the $557.9 million dollars attached to it. There is a chance they claim in anonymously in New Hampshire, though, as it is legal to claim earning through a trust in the state.

So who really won the lottery?

Well, it looks like education might be one of the big winners. Through both the Powerball and the mega Millions, the Florida Lottery contributed $69.9 million to education, according to the Florida Lottery.

That's a big win for Florida students.