Dueling lottery jackpots combine for $800 million this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Players across the nation continue to join in on the excitement as the jackpots for America’s dueling jackpots, Powerball and Mega Millions, have continued to rise, reaching a combined total of $800 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $455 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s draw, and the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $345 million after there was no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the red POWERBALL (1-26). There are eight other ways to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million or up to $2 million if the ticket includes Power Play. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the golden Mega Ball number (1-25). There are eight other ways to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million or up to $5 million if the ticket includes Megaplier. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

Even if players don’t win the jackpot, they can still claim cash prizes of up to $2 million with POWERBALL and up to $5 million with MEGA MILLIONS. Players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place.

Fox 4 is your Southwest Florida home for live Florida Lottery drawings.