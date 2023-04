TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced Alexander Osceola of Ochopee claimed a $1 million prize from the 500x The Cash instant lottery game.

Osceola chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Osceola purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 13820 Southwest 88th Street in Miami.

The $50 game, 500x The Cash, features a top prize of $25 million.