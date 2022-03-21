Collier Co. woman claims million from Gold Rush scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 25-year old Lizbeth Chaparro Venegas, of Immokalee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Chaparro Venegas purchased her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 1812 Lake Trafford Road in Immokalee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.