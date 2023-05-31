Charlotte County woman wins $2 Million Powerball prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced a Charlotte County woman won millions.

Dianne Kushmerek, of Englewood, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on December 31, 2022.

The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Kushmerek purchased her $2 million-winning Powerball ticket from Winn-Dixie located at 1951 South McCall Road in Englewood.

The next Powerball drawing will be held May 31, at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $239 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

