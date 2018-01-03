FLORIDA LOTTERY --- The Powerball jackpot is growing, and so are ticket sales.

The Powerball stands at $460 million and will be drawn Wednesday tonight. It's the 12th largest jackpot prize in U.S. history, and the 9th largest Powerball.

If there are no winners, the jackpot will keep rolling over, causing the potential winnings and ticket sales to grow.

The Powerball jackpot will air live on Fox 4 at 11 p.m.