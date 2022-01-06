Cape Coral man starts 2022 a million bucks richer

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says 62-year-old Anthony Mandella claimed a $1 million top prize from the STRUCK BY LUCK Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Mandella purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 8100 College Parkway in Fort Myers. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The STRUCK BY LUCK game gives players the chance to win electrifying prizes of up to $1 million. This game is packed with 7 million winning tickets and more than $176.4 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.36.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.