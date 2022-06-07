Watch
Florida Lottery

Actions

Bonita Springs man wins $25 million scratch-off jackpot

Highest-value prize ever from scratcher, says Lottery
25milticket.png
Florida Lottery
25milticket.png
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 11:25:01-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County man struck it big with what the Florida Lottery has advertised as the biggest cash prize ever awarded from one of their scratch-off tickets.

George Demetriades of Bonita Springs claimed a $25 million top prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office on May 11.

Demetriades purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

The retailer will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The 500X THE CASH game debuted in February. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.5. One $25 million prize remains available as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4