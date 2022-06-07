Bonita Springs man wins $25 million scratch-off jackpot

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County man struck it big with what the Florida Lottery has advertised as the biggest cash prize ever awarded from one of their scratch-off tickets.

George Demetriades of Bonita Springs claimed a $25 million top prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office on May 11.

Demetriades purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 10460 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

The retailer will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The 500X THE CASH game debuted in February. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.5. One $25 million prize remains available as of Tuesday.

