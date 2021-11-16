Watch
$96,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket due to expire

May 27, 2021 Fantasy 5 numbers
Posted at 11:27 AM, Nov 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials say a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $96,558.33 may expire unclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased at Winn-Dixie, located at 3275 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami and was for the May 27, 2021 drawing.

The drawing's winning numbers were 05 – 14 – 16 – 25 – 31.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at midnight ET.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the jackpot prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website.

