WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Alpeshkumar Patel of Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.

He chose to his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.

Patel purchased his winning ticket from Citgo Express, located at 4850 Cypress Gardens Road in Winter Haven.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million.