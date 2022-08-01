5 Florida players become Mega Millions millionaires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Five winning tickets sold for Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing netted their buyers at least $1 million, according to Florida Lottery officials.
Two lucky players won the million-dollar "consolation prize," with three tickets earning $2 million prizes each.
Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:
- Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach
- Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring
Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier® tickets were sold at:
- Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs
- Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee
- Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor
These five tickets were among 26 second-tier winners spread across 17 states.
As of Monday morning, the $1.3 billion jackpot winner has yet to come forward.
The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and Megaball 14.
Tuesday's jackpot reverts to the base $20 million.