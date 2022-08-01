5 Florida players become Mega Millions millionaires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Five winning tickets sold for Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing netted their buyers at least $1 million, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Two lucky players won the million-dollar "consolation prize," with three tickets earning $2 million prizes each.

Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:

Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach

Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier® tickets were sold at:

Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs

Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee

Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

These five tickets were among 26 second-tier winners spread across 17 states.

As of Monday morning, the $1.3 billion jackpot winner has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and Megaball 14.

Tuesday's jackpot reverts to the base $20 million.