5 Florida players become Mega Millions millionaires

Florida Lottery
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 01, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Five winning tickets sold for Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing netted their buyers at least $1 million, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Two lucky players won the million-dollar "consolation prize," with three tickets earning $2 million prizes each.

Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:

  • Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach
  • Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS with Megaplier® tickets were sold at:

  • Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs
  • Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee
  • Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

These five tickets were among 26 second-tier winners spread across 17 states.

As of Monday morning, the $1.3 billion jackpot winner has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and Megaball 14.

Tuesday's jackpot reverts to the base $20 million.

