$11 million Lotto ticket sold in North Fort Myers is still unclaimed

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- One lucky person in Southwest Florida is $11 million richer, and at last check no one has claimed it!

The winning Florida Lotto ticket was purchased at the Winn Dixie on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

The lucky numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were 4, 28, 30, 36, 44, and 48, so check those tickets!

The next Lotto drawing is on Saturday with a jackpot of $2 million.

But most eyes are on the other two huge jackpots on the line this weekend promising nearly one billion dollars between the two.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is offering an estimated jackpot worth up to $445 million.

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is about $550 million.

And remember, you can watch all the Florida Lottery drawings on Fox 4, just before 11 p.m.

