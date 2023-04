TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that John McPherson, 38, of Clermont, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash instant scratch-off game.

McPherson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

McPherson purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4351 South US Highway 27 in Clermont.